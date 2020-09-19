1/1
Henrietta Huss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Huss

Churchville - Services for Henrietta Louise Huss, 95, who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Des Moines, IA, will be held 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Martensdale Community Church, Martensdale, IA. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.

Survivors include her children, Virginia Lee (Richard) Petersen, Kathy (Cliff) Brandenburg, Judy Clark, Rick Huss and James (Sharon) Huss; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Jean Curtis, Dean Meyer and Marilyn Wright-Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Huss; parents, Henry and Bertha Meyer; two brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved