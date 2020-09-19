Henrietta Huss
Churchville - Services for Henrietta Louise Huss, 95, who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Des Moines, IA, will be held 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Martensdale Community Church, Martensdale, IA. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.
Survivors include her children, Virginia Lee (Richard) Petersen, Kathy (Cliff) Brandenburg, Judy Clark, Rick Huss and James (Sharon) Huss; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Jean Curtis, Dean Meyer and Marilyn Wright-Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Huss; parents, Henry and Bertha Meyer; two brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 5 to 8 p.m.
