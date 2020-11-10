Henry Edsel Ford
Henry Edsel Ford entered peacefully into rest on November 4, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, MO, on October 22, 1928, to Fred James and Lenore (Beem) Ford. He grew up in Winterset, IA, and graduated from Winterset High School in 1947. He enlisted in the Air Force in December of 1948, and was sent to Radio Mechanic School and then sent to Alaska for two years. He married Bonnie Mae Hendersen on May 18, 1952. In 1958, he opened Ford and Garland Radio with friend Dean Garland. He and Bonnie lived in Des Moines until July 1993 when he retired and they moved to their long-time vacation home at Lake Viking, MO, where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They later moved to Hamilton, MO, where they spent their remaining years together. After Bonnie died, Hank moved to Bellevue, NE, to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Bonnie, his parents, brothers Frederick J. and Robert C., sister Betty Ann and sister-in-law Shirley Ford.
He is survived by sister-in-law Margaret Ford of Nampa, ID, nephew Craig Ford (Georgia) of Bellevue, NE, and niece Jeanne Johnson (Irv) of Des Moines, IA, great-nieces and -nephews, and dear friends Gary and Anita Henry of Hamilton, MO.
Private Family Service: Thursday, Nov. 12, 4:30 p.m., at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, NE. To view video of the service, go to the Ford obituary at bellevuefuneralchapel.com
.
Inurnment: Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, IA
Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hillcrest Health and Rehab (Magnolia Unit)