Dr. Henry John Prager
Johnston, Iowa - Dr. Henry John Prager, age 86, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1933 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Henry proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a professor of economics and accounting at Graceland University and DMACC, where he retired from. He was fond of his students, and cherished running into them after their graduation. His hobbies and interests were golfing, bingo, woodworking, and spending time with his dogs.
His surviving children are Terelene France, Kathelene (James) Tingle, Nathan, and Henry. He had three grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by his sons, Mark, Nicolas, Sean and Andrew.
The family will hold a private service at home, with a military burial to follow at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Henry.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019