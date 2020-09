Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry (Hank) Kurt Schoenthal 65 passed away at his home Monday July 13, 2020. He is survived by wife Rachel, children Ronice (Marshall) Payne, Na Shelle Brewer, brother Daniel (Kim) Schoenthal, sisters Valerie Finley and Audrey Schoenthal, three grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 9-25-2020 @ 11:30am at Glendale Cemetery.









