Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry R. Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry R. Martinez Obituary
Henry R. Martinez

Marshalltown - Henry Ramirez Martinez, 90, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence in the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, Iowa. He was born November 6, 1929 in Blue Earth, Minnesota.

Henry was a U.S. Army veteran from the Korean War. After serving his country, he was a Railman for the remainder of his working career.

A memorial service will be 12:30pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Military honors will be provided by the IAARNG Honor Guard, Camp Dodge, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -