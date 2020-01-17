|
|
Henry R. Martinez
Marshalltown - Henry Ramirez Martinez, 90, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence in the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, Iowa. He was born November 6, 1929 in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
Henry was a U.S. Army veteran from the Korean War. After serving his country, he was a Railman for the remainder of his working career.
A memorial service will be 12:30pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Military honors will be provided by the IAARNG Honor Guard, Camp Dodge, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020