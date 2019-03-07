|
|
Henry "Duane" Semler
Des Moines - Henry "Duane" Semler died on March 3, 2019 of Lewy Body Dementia and the complications of diabetes. He was 86.
Born on August 1, 1932 on a farm in Wellman, Iowa to Henry E Semler, a farmer, and Alta Gayle Morrow Semler, a teacher. While attending Iowa Wesleyan College, Duane became involved with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was a member of an award winning collegiate football team that has been inducted into the college's Hall of Fame. He graduated with a degree in science and education. He also attended the University of Iowa, where he eventually completed his master's degree in education.
He started his career as a science teacher and women's basketball coach in Lisbon, Iowa, and soon became principal at a school in Salem/Mt Pleasant, Iowa. He also taught biology at Central High School in Davenport, Iowa. A lifelong Democrat, Duane began involving himself in Iowa caucuses and local politics during the 1960s, and developed a love of negotiations that lead him to a job mediating disputes and negotiating teacher contracts for the Iowa State Education Association, a teachers union that is a state branch of the National Education Association. He was tasked with running his own branch of ISEA for Polk County, called Polk Suburban Uniserve Unit, in the late 1960s and early 70s.
Duane believed in lifelong learning, and worked to help build the local Des Moines Area Community College system, because he felt everyone, regardless of financial status, deserved continuing education to better their lives. He loved arguments, parties, food and 'digging in the dirt' to make vegetable gardens that always flourished. He also loved to play golf, and watch football and women's basketball games. Though raised a Methodist, Duane moved to the Lutheran church where he loved to sing hymns and interact with the fellowship. After retiring from ISEA, Duane went back to teaching autistic middle school aged children, and working as a security guard for Wells Fargo, until health issues made him retire in his late 70s.
Duane is preceded in death by his son Philip Dean, who died of the complications of juvenile diabetes in 1990.
He is survived by his siblings, Harold Semler, Phyllis Lindeman and Keith Semler, and first wife, Roma Shalin, his second wife, Janette McKee, his third wife Mary and his fourth wife Susan Whalen. He is also survived by his daughter DeAnn Gay Rossetti (Jim Flack), grandson Nicholas James Flack, and his son Kevin Duane Semler.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019