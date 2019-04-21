|
Herbert Frederick Lohmann
West Des Moines - Herbert Frederick Lohmann, 99, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and private graveside services will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.
Herbert was born October 17, 1919, in Sheffield, IA, to Frederick and Helena (Boelje) Lohmann. He served in the Air Force during WWII. Herbert retired in the 1970's from Sears where he worked as a refrigeration repair man. In retirement he and Dolores wintered in Apache Junction for many years. He was a member of the IZAAK Walton League and enjoyed shooting pool, golf, fishing, and camping among other things.
Herbert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores, his children, Sheila (Kenny) Brown, Linda (David) Klein, and Michael (Rhonda) Lohmann; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, four sisters and his son, Stephen.
Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019