Herbert Schulte


1925 - 2019
Herbert Schulte Obituary
Herbert Schulte

Urbandale - Herbert Joseph Schulte died at the age of 93 on October 31, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am, on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A funeral mass will follow immediately after the visitation at 10:30 am.

Herbert was born on December 29, 1925 to Leo and Catherine (Boes) Schulte. He was their fifth child and was born and raised in Breda, Iowa where he graduated from St. Bernard's School. He served in the Army during WWII and later married the love of his life, Marlys Louise Heisterkamp, on June 16, 1947.

Herbert attended Drake University earning his bachelor's degree in business and an MBA. He worked at Meredith Publishing for more than 30 years before retiring as the Executive Vice President of Planning. After retirement, he taught marketing classes at both Iowa State University and Drake University.

He was a member of the founding Board of Directors of Prairie Meadows. Herb also served on the Board of Living History Farms, the Walnut Creek YMCA, and the Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center.

During his free time Herbert loved to play tennis with his daughter Kim and also enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife in their Mini Winnebago.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Marlys Schulte of Des Moines; Daughter, Kim Pabst (Donald) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Joan Schulte; brother-in-law, Robert Heisterkamp; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Catherine; brothers, Edgar, Donald, and Urban Schulte; and his sister, Hilaria Pick.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
