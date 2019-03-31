Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
516 Kellogg Ave
Ames, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
516 Kellogg Ave
Ames, IA
Reverend Herbert Wallace Kinzler

Ames - Reverend Herbert Wallace Kinzler, age 89, of Ames, Iowa passed away at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames, on March 21, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa. Burial will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
