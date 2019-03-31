|
Reverend Herbert Wallace Kinzler
Ames - Reverend Herbert Wallace Kinzler, age 89, of Ames, Iowa passed away at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames, on March 21, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa. Burial will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019