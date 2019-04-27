|
Herman David & Margaret Ethel (Knapp) Miller
Des Moines - Herman David Miller, of Des Moines, died July 20, 2014 at the age of 95. Margaret Ethel (Knapp) Miller, 97, of Des Moines, died April 23, 2019. Herman graduated from Humeston High School, Margaret from Allerton High School. They were united in marriage on October 26, 1939; they were married nearly 75 years! Margaret finished high school with a teaching certificate, but got married before she ever taught, she also got her real estate license after helping Herman study for the exam; but stayed home to raise the couples three children.
Herman joined the Army Air Force during World War II where he was in pilot's training at Michigan State. After the service he worked as Superintendent at Ringland-Johnson Construction Company, in the early 1950's he began selling real estate for Iowa Realty as one of the original 12 agents, before starting his own company several years later, Herman Miller Realty, where he worked until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked for the Veteran's Administration managing repossessed houses.
Herman and Margaret enjoyed traveling and traveled around the world with the Friendship Force, visiting Ireland, England, and Germany to name a few destinations. They wintered in Orange County, California for 20 years before purchasing a winter home in Mesa, Arizona where they continued to winter for 15 years. They enjoyed hosting family and friends, playing cards, bingo, and showing guests around the area.
Herman and Margaret were members of Highland Park Presbyterian Church where Margaret had attended since she was a young child. They were active members of the Mariner's group, Margaret was a Deacon, Herman was an Elder, and were leaders of the Senior High Youth group there when their kids were active there. Herman was the President of the Highland Park Businessmen's Club, a member of Kiwanis, the Beaverdale Masonic Lodge, and was a Shriner.
They are survived by two daughters, Judith Rhoads of Hawthorne, California and Janice (Bud) Ridder of Alton, Illinois, a son, Dennis Miller of Des Moines; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Herman is survived by a sister-in-law Twyla Miller of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; Margaret is survived by three sisters, Louise Woods of Urbandale, Iowa, Lucille Woodyard of Des Moines, Iowa, Carol Roberts of Minneapolis, Minnesota and a sister-in-law, Meg Knapp of Urbandale, Iowa. The couple were preceded in death by Herman's parents, eight siblings, (the ninth passed after his death), Margaret's parents and six siblings, as well as their oldest grandson, Denny Miller.
A joint funeral service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1pm at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. A committal service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter where Herman will receive full military honors.
Any memorial contributions may be made in their memory to Homeless Support Services at Primary Health Care, Inc. 1200 University Ave. Suite 110A Des Moines, IA 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019