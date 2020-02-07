|
Hillary Eileen Sinopoli
4-30-60 to 1-17-20
Born in Des Moines Hillary lived in Las Vegas since 2001 working as Lead Engineer in 402 Command Fire and Life Safety at Caesars Palace. Hillary is survived by brothers Thor (Michele) Donovan, Roald (Tracey) Sinopoli. Sisters Nancy Sinopoli, Rossan Smith (Barry), Linda (David) Ray. She was ALL of our kids Favorite Auntie. A piece of ALL our hearts went with her to Heaven where she is once again with our parents, Vic and Dorothy and our beloved brother, Peary. Godspeed Sister.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020