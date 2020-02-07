Resources
More Obituaries for Hillary Sinopoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hillary Eileen Sinopoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hillary Eileen Sinopoli Obituary
Hillary Eileen Sinopoli

4-30-60 to 1-17-20

Born in Des Moines Hillary lived in Las Vegas since 2001 working as Lead Engineer in 402 Command Fire and Life Safety at Caesars Palace. Hillary is survived by brothers Thor (Michele) Donovan, Roald (Tracey) Sinopoli. Sisters Nancy Sinopoli, Rossan Smith (Barry), Linda (David) Ray. She was ALL of our kids Favorite Auntie. A piece of ALL our hearts went with her to Heaven where she is once again with our parents, Vic and Dorothy and our beloved brother, Peary. Godspeed Sister.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hillary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -