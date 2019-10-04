Services
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
321 2nd Street
Ida Grove, IA 51445
712-364-2727
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove
Vigil
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove
Holly Snell


1953 - 2019
Holly Snell Obituary
Holly Snell

Ida Grove - Holly Snell, age 66, of Ida Grove, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. The Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 4, 2019
