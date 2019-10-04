|
Holly Snell
Ida Grove - Holly Snell, age 66, of Ida Grove, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. The Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 4, 2019