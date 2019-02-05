Services
Des Moines - Eleanor "Honey" Lau, age 86, died February 2, 2019 of complications of dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Linda; brothers, Bud and Jim; and sister, Helen. She is survived by her children, Sue (Steve) Selk, Steve Lau, and Sandy (Joe) Firestine; sisters, Pat Lunn and Tiny Pack; sisters-in-law, Lila Rankin and Linda Rankin; and brother-in-law, Dean Letze. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Greater Iowa Chapter - in loving memory of Honey. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019
