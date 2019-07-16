|
Honora Kirvin
Johnston - On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Honora Theresa Kirvin (Nora), 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, died surrounded by her family in Johnston, Iowa.
Nora was born on March 2, 1928, in Madison County, Iowa to Joseph and Julia (Waldron) Harkin, the youngest of nine. She was a graduate of Norwalk High School and on April 19, 1952 married her childhood sweetheart and recently discharged U.S. Marine, John T. Kirvin. She and John raised seven children, Cecelia, Deanna, Cynthia, Brian, Patricia, Kathleen and Tom during their more than 50 years of marriage.
Nora's passion was found in her devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren. She took great delight in caring for her grandchildren after retiring from the Polk County Recorder's Office. She taught us all to stand up for ourselves while being nice to everyone. She loved to laugh and be surrounded by her family having a good time. Kind and giving to a fault, her love was unconditional.
Nora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers (Joe, Pete, John, Cyril, Ed and Jim), sisters (Veronica Bell and Martina Carroll), and children, Brian and Kathleen. Nora is survived by her daughters, Cecelia and Deanna Kirvin, Cynthia Renner (Biff), Patricia Umthun (Greg); son, Tom Kirvin (Connie) and daughter-in-law, Alene Kirvin. Also left to cherish her memory are eleven grandchildren (Christopher Osborn, Ryan Osborn (Meghan), Nick Renner (Morgan) Emily Phommachack (Twan), Megan Renner-Rieck (Adam), Hannah Beitelspacher (Matt), Jacob and Ashley Kirvin, Matt Umthun (Sarah), Andy Umthun, Ben Umthun (Brianna) and nine great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and visitors at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17th from 4 to 7 pm, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312, with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Cumming, IA.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Bishop Drumm Care Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019