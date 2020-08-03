Horace Higgins Cobb, Jr.
West Des Moines - Horace Higgins Cobb, Jr. known throughout his lifetime as Hank, died August 1, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Hank married Jane Ann Kroehler in Hinsdale, IL on August 25, 1951.
Hank spent over 50 years as a furniture manufacture's rep. He had a brief 3 year career in between running a Fisher wood burning stove franchise in the late 1970's. He was fortunate to have his brother, James as a partner and his 2 sons, Jeff and Steve to help out in sales and transportation.
Hank was an avid tennis player who enjoyed many tennis matches. He also loved to golf at Wakonda Club in Des Moines.
Hank was a great host for many memorable gatherings at his beloved Indian Trail Farm estate in Waukee. He loved to spend time mowing the 15 acres with his small tractor.
His favorite place to be was the family cottage on Glen Lake in Glen Arbor, MI. He enjoyed visiting there for over 40 years.
When his wife Jane became ill he was her caretaker. After Jane's death, Hank sold their farm and moved in to The Lodge of Ashworth. He enjoyed "Friday Frolics" (social hour), Sunday afternoon bingo, and exercise class with the ladies. (Always Smiling!)
Hank is lovingly remembered by his three sons: Jeff (Harriett), Jim and Steve (Linda) Cobb; four granddaughters, Lindsay Winters, and Jennifer, Chandler and Taylor Cobb; and great granddaughters: Piper and Bodhi Winters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and his wife of 65 years, Jane, in 2017.
Hank will be cremated and the family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.