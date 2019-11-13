|
Howard Caswell
Des Moines - Howard Caswell, 63, passed away November 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born on August 5, 1956, in Des Moines, the son of Lloyd and Mary Caswell.
Howard graduated from Martensdale-St. Mary's High School in 1974. He worked in the trucking industry and drove over 1,000,000 miles safely during his career.
Howard was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved traveling. He put more miles on his motorcycle than most people do with their car during his many cross country trips. Howard also enjoyed a hot cup of coffee, but nothing made him happier than when he was spending time with his granddaughters.
Howard is survived by his children, Abbie (John) Sepanic and Grant Caswell, as well as their mother, Jody Ingersoll; granddaughters, Scarlett and Violet; seven siblings; a host of nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the food bank or in loving memory of Howard.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019