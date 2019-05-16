Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
West Des Moines, IA
Howard Dillenburg Obituary
Howard Dillenburg

Urbandale - Howard Gene Dillenburg, 77, passed away suddenly in his yard on May 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 17 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Howard was born in Shannon City, IA to Margarita and Cecil Dillenburg on February 23, 1942. He grew up on a farm in southern Iowa and attended Shannon City High School. He attended Maryville College and worked 33 years for the State of Iowa in information technology. He was married to his wife Barbara for 37 years.

Howard loved his home. He enjoyed yardwork, reading and learning new things. He especially loved driving his red pickup trucks.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Cynthia Kauffman; brother, Donnie (Barbara) Dillenburg; nephew, Todd Dillenburg; cousins, Harvey (Phyllis) Dillenburg, Junior Dillenburg, and Dale Dillenburg; and many friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 16, 2019
