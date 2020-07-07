Howard Ingram Smith, Jr.Des Moines -Howard Ingram Smith Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Des Moines, IA. A Graveside Service will be held 2 pm Friday, July 10, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery.Howard was born January 20, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, to Howard I. and Kathryn (Brunk) Smith.He was a member of RockPower Church.Howard is survived by his cousins, Jean M. (Gerald) Zupancic of NV, Ellen (Larry) Taylor of Canada, Fred (Lauri) Hartsook of CA, Lauralyn Green of CA, Diana (Ivan) Reddington of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts; and cousin, Jim Green.