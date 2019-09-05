|
Howard "Bud" Karst
Grimes, Formerly of Perry - Howard "Bud" Karst, age 92 of Grimes and formerly of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Kennybrook Village in Grimes, IA. A graveside service for Bud will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, IA on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to Redfield American Legion Post and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Howard "Bud" Eugene Karst was born at home on Friday May 13, 1927, to Emma (Knoll) and Frank Karst in Grant Township, Dallas County, IA. He went to country school in Colfax Township and later Washington School. Bud graduated with the class of 1945 from Redfield High School. He enlisted to be a Navy Seaman from June of 1945 to July of 1946. Earning the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal. He was in Times Square during the V-J Day celebration when the famous kiss took place.
Upon returning home from the service he married the love of his life Ruby Havel in 1948. They farmed northeast of Redfield until 1991 when they moved to Perry. They were married for over 50 years, traveling to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. They also had a casino route they traveled. Ruby passed away in 2006. He was privileged to take one of the Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. with his best friend, John Mills. Bud moved to Kennybrook Village in 2012.
Bud is survived by nieces Theresa (Mike McFarlin) Mann and Delana (Kim) Lawrence, many great nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019