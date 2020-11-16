Howard Knutson



Pella - Howard K. Knutson, 91, passed away Friday at his residence in Independence Village. Howard, an active Pella Community volunteer, was a former partner in insurance business and in banking for 25 years until his retirement from Hawkeye Bancorporation in 1990. He is survived by his wife, Madonna G. (Neer) Knutson of Pella, daughter, Marsha E. Hartman of Rochester, MN, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery followed by Memorial Service at Second Reformed Church in Pella at 10:00 am. Visitation with family members present will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home.









