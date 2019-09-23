Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Howard "Rex" McCarty


1945 - 2019
Howard "Rex" McCarty Obituary
Howard "Rex" McCarty

Des Moines, IA - Rex McCarty, 74, of Des Moines died at Taylor House Hospice on Friday, September 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at Cory Grove Cemetery, Elkhart.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice or the Food Bank of Iowa.

Additional information may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 23, 2019
