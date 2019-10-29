|
Howard (Frank) Samuell Jr.
Altoona - Howard (Frank) Samuell Jr. 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Frank was born July 17, 1947 to Howard and LaVonne Samuell. He retired from Anderson Erickson Dairy, during that time he also owned multiple rental properties and businesses. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing card games, going to movies and riding bikes. For many years Frank & Laura also spent time at their lake home where they met many of their closest friends. Frank was known for being a jokester and a foodie, he especially loved his pizza.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughters LaVonne (Terry) Miles of Kyle, TX; Melissa (Andy) Osby of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Keaton (Emma), Kade, Nora, Carter and Drew, his siblings Bryan, Judy, Jim, Bill and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Kaleb.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 6 - 8 PM on Saturday, November 23rd at Bianchi's Hilltop Restaurant, 2820 Hubbell Ave.
Memorials may be directed to the ARL in Frank's honor, as he loved his fur babies.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019