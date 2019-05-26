|
Howard T. Miner
Clive - Howard T. Miner, 92, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Howard was born January 24, 1927 to Samuel and Aurelia (Stockdale) Miner in Hampton, IA. After his graduation from Clarion High School, Howard enlisted in the U.S. Army. WWII ended during his basic training. Howard joined the Air National Guard and was called to active duty during the Korean War. He served in the Air National Guard for the next 35 years until he retired as Chief Master Sergeant. Following his military career, Howard worked for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Howard and wife, Kathy, enjoyed their many friends, camping, boating, traveling, wintering in Florida, and being with their family.
Howard is survived by his three daughters, Linda (Bob) Walker, Nancy (Art) Gamble, and Jayne Miner; six grandchildren, Andrew Walker, Joseph (Katherine) Gamble, Lacey (Eric) Donels, Eric (Jessica) Walker, Patrick Gamble, Sarah (Sean) Determan; and nine great-grandchildren, Peter Walker, Evelyn Walker, Joey Gamble, Meryl Donels, Vivian Gamble, Thomas Donels, Bradley Determan, Mya Walker, and Philip Donels. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; sister, Grace Landis; brother, Glenn Miner; and grandson, Ryan Walker.
The family thanks the staff of Woodlands Creek, Silvercrest, and Unity Point Hospice for the love and care Howard received. The family asks that memorials be made Unity Point Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019