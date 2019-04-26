|
|
Howard Tomlinson
Des Moines - Howard Allen Tomlinson, 72, was released from the disease of Alzheimer's after 12 years on April 23, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Helen (Allen) Tomlinson; brothers, Lee and Ron Tomlinson; and his son, Steven Tomlinson.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diana (Curry) Tomlinson. They were married in Des Moines, IA on December 4, 1965.
He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Scott Tomlinson and Rob (Josie) Tomlinson; brothers, Ken and David; 3 grandchildren, Dawn, Taylor, and Ryan; and 2 great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Isaiah.
Howard was born in West Des Moines, IA on November 26, 1946. He graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School in 1965.
He served in Vietnam proudly for the United States Army.
Howard worked 37 years at Super Valu Warehouse Stores, Inc. and 6 years at Dahl's in Johnston.
The family will greet friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00 -2:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Howard will be laid to rest with military honors at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family where it will be designated to the and Trinity Center at Luther Park in memory of Howard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 26, 2019