Howard Vernon III
Coralville - Howard Wilton Vernon Jr., 84, of Coralville, passed away November 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception will follow at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice or Iowa City High School Foundation for Athletics or Fine Arts.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Vernon of Coralville; two children, Howard Vernon III (Tami) of Iowa City, and Vicki Vernon Sueppel (Bart) of Solon; one brother, Dorn Vernon; two sisters, Shirley Berry and Rita Pratt, both of Des Moines; his grandchildren, Michael Vernon (Kerri) of Crozet, VA, Sarah Parsons (Brad) of Mediapolis, IA, Amy Vernon of Iowa City, IA, and Nick Sueppel of Solon, IA, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Robert and Helen.
A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019