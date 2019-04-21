Services
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-2171
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
Hoyt Monroe Obituary
Hoyt Monroe

Jefferson, formerly of Knoxville - A Celebration of Life for Warren Hoyt Monroe, 98, of Jefferson, formerly of Knoxville, will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 West State Street, Jefferson, IA. Family visitation is from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson or RCE International.

Hoyt is survived by his four sons Jim (Joyce) Monroe of Sedalia MO, Phil (Jan) Monroe of Spokane WA, Steve (Dot) Monroe of Johnston IA, and Bill (Martha) Monroe of Jefferson. Also surviving are 11 granddaughters and 20 great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson www.sliningerschroeder.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
