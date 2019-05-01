|
Hubert A. Butler
Bondurant -
Hubert A. (Herb, Bud) Butler born on December 20, 1936, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 82. He graduated from Bondurant High School in 1954. He helped run the family business (Butler's Café and Grocery) until he was drafted into the Army in 1959. Upon his return to Bondurant in 1961, he assumed his duties helping his family, becoming the owner/operator of his beloved Phillips 66 Station until the sale of the business in 1976. He then continued a career as an auto and farm equipment mechanic where he "plugged away" for many employers including Heartland Cooperative, Alleman Cooperative, both In Alleman, IA, and Carpenter Sales Incorporated in Bondurant, IA. He officially retired in 1999.
Herb, along with his wife, enjoyed fishing, garage sales, dancing, and spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, MarLavonne, two sons, Todd (Larissa) and Chad (Jessica). Surviving grandchildren are Ethan (Chad), Amelia (Todd), Ella (Chad), and Genivieve (Todd). Also surviving are his Aunt (Arlene Lewis), sister in law (Janie Heggen), and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents (Lyllus and Hubert Butler), sister (Barbara Anderson), brothers in law (Ronald Heggen, John R (Bud) Heggen, and Wayne Anderson, and niece Linda Phillips. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30-7:30 at Bondurant Christian Church. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday also at the Church with burial to follow in the Bondurant Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Bondurant Christian Church or the Alzhiemers Assoc.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019