Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bondurant Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Bondurant Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert A. Butler


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hubert A. Butler Obituary
Hubert A. Butler

Bondurant -

Hubert A. (Herb, Bud) Butler born on December 20, 1936, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 82. He graduated from Bondurant High School in 1954. He helped run the family business (Butler's Café and Grocery) until he was drafted into the Army in 1959. Upon his return to Bondurant in 1961, he assumed his duties helping his family, becoming the owner/operator of his beloved Phillips 66 Station until the sale of the business in 1976. He then continued a career as an auto and farm equipment mechanic where he "plugged away" for many employers including Heartland Cooperative, Alleman Cooperative, both In Alleman, IA, and Carpenter Sales Incorporated in Bondurant, IA. He officially retired in 1999.

Herb, along with his wife, enjoyed fishing, garage sales, dancing, and spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, MarLavonne, two sons, Todd (Larissa) and Chad (Jessica). Surviving grandchildren are Ethan (Chad), Amelia (Todd), Ella (Chad), and Genivieve (Todd). Also surviving are his Aunt (Arlene Lewis), sister in law (Janie Heggen), and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents (Lyllus and Hubert Butler), sister (Barbara Anderson), brothers in law (Ronald Heggen, John R (Bud) Heggen, and Wayne Anderson, and niece Linda Phillips. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30-7:30 at Bondurant Christian Church. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday also at the Church with burial to follow in the Bondurant Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Bondurant Christian Church or the Alzhiemers Assoc.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.