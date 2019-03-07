Services
Des Moines - Peacefully and with dignity, Hubert "Dean" Garland passed away March 4, 2019 at Prairie Hills Des Moines Retirement Community at the age of 93. He was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Lucy, who passed away three months ago.

Dean was born December 6, 1925, to Oscar and Arbie Garland in Tingley, Iowa. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Dean married Lucy Ellen Weeda, his childhood sweetheart on May 3, 1944 while on a 7 day leave. They were the iconic World War II American lovebirds. In 1958, they started Ford & Garland Radio with partners Henry & Bonnie Ford in Downtown Des Moines. They loved antiquing and had a booth in the Red Ribbon Antique Mall in Pella. They also enjoyed traveling. Together they had driven in every state except Alaska. He was a virtuous man with a touch of ornery, and will be remembered for his sense of humor and making everyone laugh right up to the very end. Dean was a member of Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church and VFW Post #738.

Dean is survived by his children, Steve (Sandra) Garland, Susan (Pete) Vivone, Dennis (Paula) Garland, Debra (Eric) Jensen and Jerry (Debbie) Garland; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Lucy, his parents, six siblings, and his granddaughter, Diana Vivone.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church, 6205 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9th at the church. Dean will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest or Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church in loving memory of Dean.

Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019
