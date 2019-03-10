Services
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Wilkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hubert Wilkinson Obituary
Hubert Wilkinson

Winterset - Hubert died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. He was 85.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, at Ochiltree Funeral Service, where his family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am, Friday, March 15 at the funeral home with burial and military honors to follow in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation and online condolences can be left for the family at ochiltree.com.

Hubert is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wilkinson of Winterset; children, Michelle Sandquist of Adel and Michael (Kristin) Wilkinson of Winterset; sister, Joanne Benson of Winterset; sister-in-law, Rachel Wilkinson of Ankeny; half-brother, Bill (Pat) Davis of Florida; five grandchildren, Timothy Sandquist, Abigail Sandquist, Benjamin Sandquist, Maysen Wilkinson, and Bryce Wilkinson; extended family and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Laura (Gosewisch) Wilkinson; twin brother, Herbert Wilkinson; sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Brooker and Sharon (J.D.) Stark; and brother-in-law, Vic Benson.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now