Hubert Wilkinson
Winterset - Hubert died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. He was 85.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, at Ochiltree Funeral Service, where his family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am, Friday, March 15 at the funeral home with burial and military honors to follow in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation and online condolences can be left for the family at ochiltree.com.
Hubert is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wilkinson of Winterset; children, Michelle Sandquist of Adel and Michael (Kristin) Wilkinson of Winterset; sister, Joanne Benson of Winterset; sister-in-law, Rachel Wilkinson of Ankeny; half-brother, Bill (Pat) Davis of Florida; five grandchildren, Timothy Sandquist, Abigail Sandquist, Benjamin Sandquist, Maysen Wilkinson, and Bryce Wilkinson; extended family and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Laura (Gosewisch) Wilkinson; twin brother, Herbert Wilkinson; sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Brooker and Sharon (J.D.) Stark; and brother-in-law, Vic Benson.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019