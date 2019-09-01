|
|
Dr. Hugh E. Cooper
Altoona - Dr. Hugh E. Cooper, Jr., passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in Des Moines, IA. He was 94. He would tease about making it to 100, but his body struggled with his mind's best intentions. With visits over the last four months with those closest to his heart, he was able to say goodbye.
He was born March 22, 1925 to Mildred and Hugh Cooper Sr., in Peoria, Illinois, and grew up in Bradford, then E. Peoria, loving the hills and woods and river banks. He attended St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, WI, from 1942-1943, and then joined the U.S. Army Air Force, and studied navigation. He was assigned to a unit serving the North Atlantic near the end of WWII, 1944-1945. In 1950, he married Beryl L. Carlson of Chicago, who he met in pre-med classes at the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana. He continued on to medical school, also at the University of Illinois, and was an orthopedic surgeon in Peoria for decades, and then worked as a company physician and medical consultant in orthopedics for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria. Hugh and Beryl moved out near Hanna City, IL, in the late 1970's, where he enjoyed caring for his beautiful yards and gardens. He retired to take care of his beloved wife until her passing in 2001, when he moved to Des Moines to be near his son and family.
Hugh loved antique cars, model railroads, fishing, reading, wildflowers, and good movies. He was highly respected as a surgeon and care-giver, and was a member of the teams that helped move forward our understanding of musculoskeletal disorders. He was a quiet loner with a proud streak that had him dressing sharp and challenging us all to do better until the very end of his life. His family wishes to thank the staff at The Shores in Pleasant Hill, IA, and the Prairie Vista Village, Altoona IA, for taking such good care of him as he struggled with his loss of independence.
He is survived by his three children: David (and Tammy) Cooper of Altoona, IA, Kathryn "Kenzie" (and L. Shane) Hart of Bowling Green, MO, and Jean C. Pfau (and Alan) McClellan of Bozeman, MT; and five grandchildren, Kate Cooper, Erika Watson, Justin Pfau, and Sean and Briana Hart; and a great-grandson, Jace Hart. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lois ("Sissy") Cooper Cole, Springfield, IL.
He (and his wife) will be buried with a military ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Van Meter Iowa, on Monday, September 30th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens, one of Hugh's favorite places. www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/support/donate/
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019