Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saylorville Church in Des Moines.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Saylorville Church in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh L. Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh L. Harvey Obituary
Hugh L. Harvey

Corydon - Hugh Louis Harvey, 86, of Corydon, died on March 4, 2020 at Corydon Specialty Care.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, March 10, at Saylorville Church in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Tuesday. Burial with military honors will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Hugh is survived by his children, Robert of Washington, Mike of Corydon, Teresa (Richard) Gregg of Montana, Hugh "Jer Boy" (Carol Ann) of Confidence, George (Jackie) of Ankeny, Doug (Carol) of Texas, and Tasha Stucker of Des Moines. Many grandchildren and foster children also survive him.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -