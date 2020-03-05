|
Hugh L. Harvey
Corydon - Hugh Louis Harvey, 86, of Corydon, died on March 4, 2020 at Corydon Specialty Care.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, March 10, at Saylorville Church in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Tuesday. Burial with military honors will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Hugh is survived by his children, Robert of Washington, Mike of Corydon, Teresa (Richard) Gregg of Montana, Hugh "Jer Boy" (Carol Ann) of Confidence, George (Jackie) of Ankeny, Doug (Carol) of Texas, and Tasha Stucker of Des Moines. Many grandchildren and foster children also survive him.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020