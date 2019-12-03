|
Hugh "Dwight" McClaskey
Des Moines - Dwight was born July 29, 1943, to Hugh and Audrey McClaskey in Lavonia, MO. He passed away November 30, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Dwight lived most of his life in Des Moines. He served in the Army from 1966-1968 where he was stationed in Germany and did a tour in Vietnam. Dwight was proud to serve his country and taught his kids to fight for the same cause.
After returning from service, Dwight spent about 45 years driving a big rig. He loved to drive on the open road, but hated to leave his family. Dwight also loved spending time fishing and being with his family.
Dwight was very lucky in love and leaves behind 4 kids and 2 step kids. His outlook on life was there was no problem too big to fix.
Dwight is survived by his partner in life, Marlene Gritsch; children, Kevin (Chris) McClaskey of Tyler, TX, Shanna (Jessie) Caroll of Cabool, MO, Christopher (Heather) McClaskey of Des Moines, and David (Charity) McClaskey of Des Moines; 2 step kids, Lu (Brian) Francies of Grinnell, IA and Jo (Don) Cox of WA; his mother, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 14 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy M. McClaskey and his father, Hugh B. McClaskey.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of name Dwight.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019