I. Virginia SmithSt. Charles, MO; formerly of West Des Moines - Inez Virginia Smith was born to John Henry and Frances Mary Smith on March 29, 1931 in Des Moines, IA. She was the 11th of 12 children and lived in West Des Moines for most of her life, moving to St. Charles, MO 8 years ago to be near her nephew Dewey Nichols and his wife Marcia. Virginia helped her sister Jean raise Dewey. She never married or had children of her own, but was a friend to all, treasured godmother to many, and aunt to 33 nieces and nephews. Her family was her world.A 1949 Valley High School grad, she was an active Booster Club member for decades. She was a lifelong reader, baker, animal lover, proud democrat, and an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Virginia was a proud member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church for nearly 60 years, serving in many church groups. She retired from Travelers Insurance Co. in 1992 after 43 years of service.Virginia is survived by one brother, Donald (Leanne) Smith, sister-in-law Audrey (Bill) Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the following brothers, sisters, and in-laws: Jack (Zita), Gus (Edna), Mildred (Dick) Anderson, Margaret (Lorry) Scafinger, Art (Delores), Bob (Ann), Bill, Gwen (Darrel) Harryman, Leslie (Babe), Jean (Norman) Nichols, and JoAnn.She died on July 3rd in St. Charles, MO. Graveside service on July 13th, 10am, Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church WDM or American Parkinson's Disease Association.