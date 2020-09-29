1/1
Ian Donald Thompson

Des Moines - Ian Thompson, 79, passed away on September 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Ian is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson; children, Scott Thompson, Colleen Thompson, Steven (Diane) Thompson, and Holly Johnson-Thompson; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
