Ian Gordon Binnie
Clive - Ian Gordon Binnie, 96, died April 16, 2020, at his home in the Walnut Ridge Retirement Community, Clive. In accordance with Ian's wishes his body has been cremated.
Ian was born on August 20, 1923 in Glasgow, Scotland to James and Christina Binnie. He received his early education in the Glasgow school system before attending Nautical School at the Royal Technical College, Glasgow. He was a student in Cadet Courses and after finishing the top cadet in Great Britain in 1939 he joined the British Merchant Navy just prior to his 16th birthday. Following his service in the Merchant Navy he joined the structural steel company of Redpath, Brown and Co. Ltd. and in 1949 the company sent Ian to Pakistan where he spent almost two years overseeing the initial construction stages of a large factory complex near Rawalpindi. When he returned to England he was assigned to the company's Manchester branch and while living in the area he met his future wife, Barbara. In 1953 Ian decided that Canada might afford more opportunities as Britain was still in recovery following World War II. He liked Canada and wanted to stay so he asked Barbara to join him. They were married in Toronto on August 14, 1954 and were delighted with the arrival of their daughter and then a son. In 1965 Ian took a position with Economy Forms Corporation and the family moved to Des Moines in 1966. He enjoyed 25 years with the company and retired as Senior Vice President in 1990. Following his retirement he served on the company's board of directors for many years.
Ian had a never-ending thirst for knowledge and was a voracious reader. He enjoyed writing and his opinion pieces in the Des Moines Register were always sure to generate a lively response. He served a term on the Des Moines School Board and liked to dabble in local politics. In the 1980s and mid-1990s he campaigned successfully with his "Zap the Tax" slogan against the proposed local option sales tax increases in Polk County because he felt they disproportionately impacted lower income families.
As a young man Ian enjoyed mountain climbing in Scotland and Switzerland and cycling in Great Britain. In the U.S., summer vacations were spent driving the family around the country to visit historic locations. In 1970 the Flying Scotsman railway engine was traveling across the U.S. so a trip to St. Louis was planned so the children could see the famous engine that Ian had climbed aboard as a child. Over the years Ian acquired an extensive collection of Flying Scotsman models and memorabilia. During his time at Economy Forms and after he retired he and Barbara enjoyed many visits to Scandinavia, Europe and South America. He enjoyed the winter months spent on Sanibel Island, the July 4th get-togethers in Bay View, Michigan and his hiking trips to some of California's national parks.
Ian is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Barbara, daughter Chris (Trip) Howell and grandchildren Brady, Ian and Suzie (Charles) Russell, all of Alexandria, Virginia, and son Alec (Anne) and grandson Neil of Orinda, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret of Melbourne, Australia. A family memorial will be held at a later date and, as Ian had wished, his ashes will be interred in Northern Michigan where he enjoyed visiting family and taking long hikes in the woods.
The family would like to thank all the outstanding professionals at Unity Point Hospice and Home Instead for their compassionate care, which enabled Ian to spend his last days in his own home.
Memorial contributions in Ian's name can be made to The Food Bank of Iowa, PO Box 1517, Des Moines, Iowa 50305. (www.foodbankiowa.org)
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020