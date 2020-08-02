Ian Mark Mohr
Des Moines - Ian Mark Mohr, 37, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 4 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. prior to the service at Westover Chapel. Cremation will follow the service.
Ian was born January 26, 1983, in Sioux Falls, SD, graduated from Urbandale High School, and received a Culinary Arts Degree from DMACC. He worked in food service. Ian had a love for people and making them laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ian is survived by his parents, Rev. Ron and Donna Mohr of Urbandale, IA, his siblings, Tobi (Brian) Roesler of Nixa, MO, Trent (Misty) Mohr of Van Meter, IA, and Annika (Patrick Zepp) Mohr of Springfield, MO; nine nieces and nephews, Isaac, Emma, Hannah, Jayden, Elijah, AJ and Jonah Roesler, and Piper and Milo Zepp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa Food Bank or a charity of the donor's choice
