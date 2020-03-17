|
|
Ida Hidlebaugh
Redfield - Ida May Hidlebaugh, 84, of Redfield, Iowa died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 14th.
Ida worked for the State of Iowa as a secretary for many years until her retirement in 1997. After retirement she stayed active with friends and family as well as being an active member of the Redfield Library.
She is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Wanda) Hidlebaugh of Grinnell, Jim Tracy of Winterset, and Scott (Molly) Hidlebaugh of Blue Springs, Mo.; 4 Grandchildren (Amy, Joey, Stacy and Emily); 3 Great Grandchildren (Mackenzie, Jaden, Jamison); and her brother, Mike Smith of Lovilia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hidlebaugh; her parents, Oliver and Josie Smith; and her brothers, Oliver and Steve Smith.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020