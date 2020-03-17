Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Hidlebaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Hidlebaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Hidlebaugh Obituary
Ida Hidlebaugh

Redfield - Ida May Hidlebaugh, 84, of Redfield, Iowa died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 14th.

Ida worked for the State of Iowa as a secretary for many years until her retirement in 1997. After retirement she stayed active with friends and family as well as being an active member of the Redfield Library.

She is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Wanda) Hidlebaugh of Grinnell, Jim Tracy of Winterset, and Scott (Molly) Hidlebaugh of Blue Springs, Mo.; 4 Grandchildren (Amy, Joey, Stacy and Emily); 3 Great Grandchildren (Mackenzie, Jaden, Jamison); and her brother, Mike Smith of Lovilia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hidlebaugh; her parents, Oliver and Josie Smith; and her brothers, Oliver and Steve Smith.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -