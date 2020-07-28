Ida Jeanette Chess



Mission, TX - Ida Jeanette Chess, 89, passed away July 12,2020 at home of cancer. She was born March 29, 1931 to Lloyd Gibbs and Cleo Auxier in Humeston Iowa. She married Wayne Baird and had four children. Kristen's Baird, Steve Baird, Corliss (deceased ) and Brenda Baird MaGee. Wayne died after 25 years of marriage. Then she met and married Richard Chess. After retirement they moved from Des Moines to the Lake of the Ozarks where they lived for 10 years to later move to Texas, where they lived for 31yrs. Ida will be laid to rest at Merle Hay Mausoleum at a later date.









