1/1
Ida Jeanette Chess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Jeanette Chess

Mission, TX - Ida Jeanette Chess, 89, passed away July 12,2020 at home of cancer. She was born March 29, 1931 to Lloyd Gibbs and Cleo Auxier in Humeston Iowa. She married Wayne Baird and had four children. Kristen's Baird, Steve Baird, Corliss (deceased ) and Brenda Baird MaGee. Wayne died after 25 years of marriage. Then she met and married Richard Chess. After retirement they moved from Des Moines to the Lake of the Ozarks where they lived for 10 years to later move to Texas, where they lived for 31yrs. Ida will be laid to rest at Merle Hay Mausoleum at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved