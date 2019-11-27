|
Ida Mae Yeadon
Des Moines - Ida Mae Yeadon, 81, passed away Friday, November 21, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center of pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brothers: William Morse and Robert Morse, and sister, Sharon Young.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Ida's wish is that any memorial contributions be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019