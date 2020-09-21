Ida Marie (Strand) Osterberg



Rock Rapids - Ida Marie (Strand) Osterberg, age 89 of Rock Rapids, IA died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 26th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Rapids with Rev. Dan Kordahl officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids, IA.



Visitation will be Friday, Sept 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, with family present 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dean Osterberg of Rock Rapids, IA; two sons, Michael Dean Osterberg and David Lynn Osterberg, both of Fort Dodge, IA; two grandchildren, Cole Osterberg of Omaha, NE and Paige Osterberg of Tigard, OR; one sister, Mildred Kramer of Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Signe Strand; three brothers, Paul, Don and Gene Strand, two sisters, Eleanor Martin and Janet Kramer; and a daughter-in-law, Robyn (Micheal) Osterberg.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store