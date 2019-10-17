Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Ida "Sue" Robbins

Ida "Sue" Robbins Obituary
Ida "Sue" Robbins

Altoona - Ida "Sue" Robbins, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sue was born on January 1, 1946, in Putman County, Missouri, to Bernard Dover and Lois Lavenia Robbins. She worked for the Des Moines Police Department for 19 years as a dispatcher. She took pride in her home and kept her house immaculate. She enjoyed being outdoors, her yard, flowers, and all of her dogs she had over the years.

Sue is survived by her friends, family, and her dog, Shiloh.

A private service was held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Sue was buried at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in appreciation of their loving care of Sue.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 27, 2019
