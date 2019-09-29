|
Ilene Church
Chariton - Funeral services for Ilene Church, 77, of Chariton will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are requested to the First Baptist Church or to the Lucas County Genealogical Society.
Ilene passed away September 27, 2019. She is survived by her son, Neil Church; brother, Dwaine (Marge) Stewart; grandchildren: Conner Altenhofen, Marissa Giesken, and Logan Drake; nieces and nephew: Debra (Dale) Linneman; Denise (Steven) Rowan, and David (Heather) Stewart; along with many relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Chris (Danny) Altenhofen; grandson, Vinnie, and great niece, Deidra.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019