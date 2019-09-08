|
Ilene Smith
Des Moines - Ilene Norma Smith returned to her heavenly Father on September 3, 2019. A gathering to celebrate Ilene's life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00-3:00 pm at Iles Westover Chapel.
Ilene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 17, 1936, to Ralph and Elsie (Langston) Porter. She lived in Des Moines, Iowa, where she worked at Sears in the cashier's office and retired in 2000. She worked as a secretary for the Department of Corrections until retirement in 2006.
Ilene is greatly missed by her family: daughter, Brenda (Mark) Vannausdle and their children, Tanya, Abby (Nick) Giampolo, Patrick (Andi) Fagen, Corey (Megan) and Brett; son, Stephen (Lisa) and their children, Sarah and Joshua; son, Brian and his son Noah Feldman; her brother, Gary (Regina) Porter; her eight great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gloria Jean.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa at www.arl-iowa.org. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019