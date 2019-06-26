|
|
Ilene Velma (Prohaska) Wormuth Kirschbaum
Des Moines - Ilene Velma (Prohaska) Wormuth Kirschbaum was 92, when she passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on Friday morning June 7th, 2019. A funeral service will be held at her church, Faith Independent Assembly of God, at 6001 SW 14th st, Des Moines, IA, on June 29, at 11:00am.
A Celebration of Life will follow the services at the home of Raymond and Cindy Kirschbaum at
12806 NE 64thst, Elkhart, IA 50073.
Ilene Kirschbaum was born June 4th, 1927 to John and Velma Prohaska in Riceville, IA. She later moved to Des Moines, as a young teenager in 1941, where she attended St Ambrose for junior high and finishing at Abraham Lincoln High school, class of "45". During World War II, Ilene proudly assisted in the making of ammunitions in north Des Moines. She also worked for the Des Moines School Systems and she lovingly provided care for Alzheimer's patients. Ilene married William B Wormuth in 1947, and had 2 children. In 1954, Ilene married Raymond Kirschbaum and had 6 children, residing in south Des Moines, where she lived for 64 years. Ilene was a loving, caring and devoted mother to her family. She and her husband raised 8 children together. Parenting was paramount in her book and she passed the same philosophy on to her children. Ilene loved to dance, and was a talented dancer during the generation of Big Band music. In fact she caught the eye of the legendary Harry James and his Orchestra during one of his performances in Des Moines, in the1940's. Ilene loved to shop at her favorite store "Younkers" that her and her father frequented in downtown Des Moines. She shared her love for downtown with her children and Younkers was always one of the stores to shop at, which included many visits to the Younkers Tea room for lunches and events. Ilene was a phenomenal cook and baker, which earned her the name "Mama Mia". Her love was expressed in many ways, one being the fabulous meals she prepared for decades. The smells of homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, and pies, would fill the air around her home, but the pies were what everyone talked about the most. Her baking was admired by all. Her homemade pizza, meatballs, roast beef dinners and fudge were fantastic as well, with constant praise about how she should start her own restaurant. Later in life Ilene enjoyed playing cards with friends and reminiscing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Ilene was the proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 14 great grand children. Ilene leaves behind a enduring legacy, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ilene is survived by her sons
Monty Wormuth, James (Maureen) Wormuth, Ray (Cindy) Kirschbaum Jr, Danniel and Tom Kirschbaum, daughters Susan and Kathleen Kirschbaum, and brother John M Prohaska. Ilene was preceded in death by parents John and Velma Prohaska, husband Raymond Kirschbaum, son Phillip Kirschbaum and brother Jimmy Ackerman. Ilene retained a strong faith and love for God. Her kind, gentle, funny and loving presence will be missed by all who had the privilege of calling her family and friend.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice for their dedication and support that they provided to Ilene and her family, in her final days.
Memorial contributions may be directed to www.alz.org/greateriowa/ local Iowa Chapter 515-440-2722.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019