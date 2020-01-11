|
Imogene Bedwell
Imogene Bedwell, 89, died Sunday, January 05, 2020 at her home. She was born February 24th, 1930 to Burr Sears and Gladys Westlake.
Imogene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who used her many talents to bless others. Imogene was a member of Vine Street Gospel Chapel founded by her parents. Above all, she loved the Lord and was a woman of great faith.
Imogene is survived by two of her sons, Timothy and Christopher Bedwell (Tonya),and one brother David (Unis) Westlake, whom were devoted to being by her side until the end. She had 13 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Imogene had a devoted niece, Kathy Simack, that took care of and devoted her time to her. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bedwell, son, Randall Bedwell, special friend, Ben Mills, siblings Paul, Johnny, Louse, Miriam, and Esther. Imogene lived in the same east side home for over 60 years. She loved to have coffee and conversation, as she did not know one stranger. She was a devoted Christian throughout her life.
Celebration of Life will be January 19th, 2020 at the Vine Street Gospel Chapel, located at 1441 East Vine Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50316. The Celebration of Life will provide a special service with prayers, singing, and food. Imogene would want unity, harmony, and peace for all those that would like to congregate. The Celebration will be from 10a to 3p. Adult only service from 10-1, children are welcome after 1pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020