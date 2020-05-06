|
Ina Mary Roberson
Des Moines - Ina Roberson was born on June 28, 1920, in Chariton, Iowa to George and Josephine Ripperger. She passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020, at the age of 99.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave. in Des Moines with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions.
Ina is survived by her son, Greg Blackford, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; 4 stepchildren, Lisa, David, Mike and Rich Roberson; brother, Charles Ripperger; daughter-in-law, Kay Blackford; as well as many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and 3 sons, Dick, Les and Steve Blackford.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in honor of Ina.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020