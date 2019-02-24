Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles- Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Iles- Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA
View Map
Inez A. Anderson Obituary
Inez A. Anderson

Madrid - Inez Ann Anderson, 94, of Carbondale, IL formerly of Madrid, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Carbondale.

Inez was born June 3, 1924, in Madrid, IA, daughter of John and Catrerina (Nizza) Pagliai. She was a lifelong resident of the Madrid community where she married Lawrence C. Anderson in August of 1943.

She was a devoted homemaker, raising her family and enjoying cooking, crocheting and home decorating.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence on September 8, 2012, three sisters; Angelina Lenzini, Nita Dante and Rosie Fraulini and two brothers; Sam (Delores) Pagliai and Aldo (Betty) Pagliai.

She is survived by her son Lawrence "Larry" (Connie) Anderson and granddaughter Melissa (Tim) Parsons all of Carbondale, brother; Armond (Renee) Pagliai of Iowa City, IA, a sister-in-law Laura Palmieri of Carbondale, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with services at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 all at the Iles- Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
