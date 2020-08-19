Inez Brugioni



Oxford, MI - Inez Brugioni age 90 passed quietly on August 12th in Oxford, Michigan where she lived.



She grew up as Inez Mayro in Pershing, Iowa and lived in Des Moines before later moving to Oxford Michigan.



She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Brugioni.



She is survived by her older sister Mary Fields of Anaheim, California. Her children, Rick Brugioni, Mary Brugioni Pedersen and Steve Brugioni. Grandchildren, Jamie Mims, Chris Cheshier, Brian Brugioni and Michelle Brugioni. Great grand children, Lincoln Mims and Curie Mims.









