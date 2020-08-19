1/1
Inez Brugioni
Inez Brugioni

Oxford, MI - Inez Brugioni age 90 passed quietly on August 12th in Oxford, Michigan where she lived.

She grew up as Inez Mayro in Pershing, Iowa and lived in Des Moines before later moving to Oxford Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Brugioni.

She is survived by her older sister Mary Fields of Anaheim, California. Her children, Rick Brugioni, Mary Brugioni Pedersen and Steve Brugioni. Grandchildren, Jamie Mims, Chris Cheshier, Brian Brugioni and Michelle Brugioni. Great grand children, Lincoln Mims and Curie Mims.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
39 West Burdick Street
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-3100
