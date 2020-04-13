Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Vernon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona May Vernon


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iona May Vernon Obituary
Iona May Vernon

Des Moines - Iona May Vernon, 90, passed away on April 11, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. She was born October 1, 1929, the 6th of 7 children, to Hans and Elida (Christensen) Rasmussen in Guthrie County, IA.

Iona attended Guthrie Center High School, where she was a post-guard on the school's 6-player basketball team that participated in the 1947 Girls State Tournament. She married Russell Vernon on September 7, 1947, and they celebrated 48 years together until Russell's death. They moved to Des Moines in 1953, and moved to her current home 64 years ago. Iona worked in Food Services (lunchroom) at North High School for 25 years until she retired in 1988. She enjoyed attending family activities, traveling, and she loved to crochet, garden, bake, and help with Tuesday night meals at Epworth Methodist Church. Iona was an active member of Epworth Methodist Church for over 60 years.

Iona is survived by sons: Ron (Judy) Vernon of Urbandale, IA and Ralph (Trudy) Vernon of Charlotte, NC, grandsons: Ryan Vernon of West Des Moines, IA, Randy (Courtney) Vernon of Gilbert, AZ, Alex Vernon of Charlotte, NC, Josh Vernon of Ft. Mills, SC, and Zach (Kristi) Vernon of Huntersville, NC, granddaughter: Lisa (Michael) Penegar of Denver, NC, great-grandkids: Gabe, Riley, Elizabeth, Sophia, Delaney, Gray, Knox, Bentlee, and Colton, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Eunice McCool and Irene Brooks, and her brothers Bert, Lewis, Gene, and Kenneth.

We thank MercyOne Hospice home care and MercyOne Hospice for all their help and care.

Memorial may be given in her memory to MercyOne Hospice (5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131) or Epworth Methodist Church (412 Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313).

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -