Iona May Vernon
Des Moines - Iona May Vernon, 90, passed away on April 11, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. She was born October 1, 1929, the 6th of 7 children, to Hans and Elida (Christensen) Rasmussen in Guthrie County, IA.
Iona attended Guthrie Center High School, where she was a post-guard on the school's 6-player basketball team that participated in the 1947 Girls State Tournament. She married Russell Vernon on September 7, 1947, and they celebrated 48 years together until Russell's death. They moved to Des Moines in 1953, and moved to her current home 64 years ago. Iona worked in Food Services (lunchroom) at North High School for 25 years until she retired in 1988. She enjoyed attending family activities, traveling, and she loved to crochet, garden, bake, and help with Tuesday night meals at Epworth Methodist Church. Iona was an active member of Epworth Methodist Church for over 60 years.
Iona is survived by sons: Ron (Judy) Vernon of Urbandale, IA and Ralph (Trudy) Vernon of Charlotte, NC, grandsons: Ryan Vernon of West Des Moines, IA, Randy (Courtney) Vernon of Gilbert, AZ, Alex Vernon of Charlotte, NC, Josh Vernon of Ft. Mills, SC, and Zach (Kristi) Vernon of Huntersville, NC, granddaughter: Lisa (Michael) Penegar of Denver, NC, great-grandkids: Gabe, Riley, Elizabeth, Sophia, Delaney, Gray, Knox, Bentlee, and Colton, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Eunice McCool and Irene Brooks, and her brothers Bert, Lewis, Gene, and Kenneth.
We thank MercyOne Hospice home care and MercyOne Hospice for all their help and care.
Memorial may be given in her memory to MercyOne Hospice (5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131) or Epworth Methodist Church (412 Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313).
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020