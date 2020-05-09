|
|
Ione Anderson
Des Moines - Ione E. Anderson, 104, passed away April 24, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held, May 11 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery with a Memorial Service at a later date at Rising Sun Church of Christ.
Ione was born November 22, 1915 in Lamoni, Iowa to Emery and Iva Reed Wilson. She lived in Davis City and moved to Des Moines in 1930. She graduated from East High School and attended AIB College. She retired from Cigna.
Ione married Sylvan G. Anderson and lived in Slater, IA.
Ione is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Harvey Dale (Viola) and son Lawrence (Dorit).
Ione leaves behind her sons; Donald (Charlotte) and Raymond (Hazel); six grandchildren, Jody Cleven, Lori Anderson (John), Rebecca Klobnak (Michael), Andreas (Linda), Patricia and Steven; 6 great grandchildren and a great, great due soon.
She was a faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ and an example of the Proverbs 31 woman.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and crocheting.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Rising Sun.
You may view an extended obituary for Ione on Hamilton's website at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020